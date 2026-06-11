Denmark expects full implementation of July Charter: Envoy tells Jamaat chief

The Denmark government is eager to see the full and comprehensive implementation of the July National Charter with a view to promoting lasting democratic reforms in Bangladesh, said Danish Ambassador Christian Brix Møller on Thursday.

During a meeting with Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, the Danish envoy also expressed hopes to further strengthening bilateral ties based on shared national priorities and development goals.

Among the priorities, they emphasised establishing good governance in Bangladesh, developing parliamentary democracy, reforming the judiciary, human rights and other issues.

The meeting was held at the Opposition Leader’s office inside the National Parliament compound in the capital, said a press releases issued by the Parliament Secretariat.

The Denmark Embassy’s Deputy Head of Mission Anders B Karlsen joined the envoy in the meeting.

The Jamaat Ameer was accompanied by his foreign affairs adviser Barrister Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem alias Barrister Arman and member of his foreign advisory panel Ali Ahmad Mabrur.

Both sides discussed the two countries’ existing friendly ties, Denmark’s contribution to Bangladesh’s socio-economic development, and Danish role in helping expand Bangladesh pharmaceutical exports to Europe, and in the advancement of Bangladesh’s overall health sector.

Both sides discussion enhancing bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors in the days to come.

Shafiqur Rahman lauded Bangladesh-Denmark cooperation in the development and improvement of a number of crucial economic areas in Bangladesh: the maritime and blue economy, renewable and green energy, ready-made garment, worker rights and occupational environment.

The Danish ambassador praised Jamaat’s role in Bangladesh parliamentary democracy.

The growing bilateral cooperation would contribute towards sustainable development, improved healthcare services, and accelerated economic growth in the two countries, the two sides hoped.