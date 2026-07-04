Newham residents felicitated Councillor Rahima Rahman on her election for the fifth time.

By Motiar Chowdhury:

London: The Newham Multicultural Society organized a reception in honor of

Councillor Rahima Rahman, recognizing her election as a councillor for a fifth

term and her successful, long-standing tenure as the Council Chair and First

Citizen' of the borough—a role in which she was the first British-Bangladeshi to

serve.

This reception was held on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 1:00 PM (London time)

at a community centre on Greenguard Street in London E6. The event

commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Former Councilor Mujibur

Rahman (Jasim)—husband of Rahima Rahman—delivered the welcome

address at the event, which was jointly moderated by journalists Azizul Ambia

and Shamima Mita. Speeches were delivered by former Newham Council

Councillor Osman Gani, veteran journalist Matiar Chowdhury, journalist

Munjer Ahmed Chowdhury, and community leader Helal KhanFormer Tower

Hamlets Council Speaker Ahbab Hossain, Shah Shahid Ali, Lutfur Rahman

Sayad, Hadi Khan, Abdul Basit, Abdul Mukit, Abdul Basir, and others.

Former Councilor Mujibur Rahman Jashim expressed gratitude on behalf of the

family for the event. Former Councilor Osman Gani and journalist Matiar

Chowdhury delivered speeches highlighting various aspects of Rahima

Rahman lifeSpeakers noted that Rahima Rahman has set a record in

Newham history by being elected for a fifth consecutive term; no one from

this borough had previously achieved a fifth election victory. While the Labour

Party has lost seats across the country—including in Newham—this year,

Rahima Rahman has seen an increase in her vote count. It is a matter of pride.

By successfully serving as the Chair of the Council, Rahima Rahman has

brought distinction to the British-Bangladeshi community within the British

Multicultural Society. While expressing her feelings, Councilor Rahima

Rahman said in a voice filled with emotion, "My parents would have

been happy if they were alive today." She added that her fathers ideals

serve as the inspiration for her journey.

Journalist Azizul Ambia sheds light on Rahima Rahman long political journey,

public service activities, and significant contributions to community

development. At this time, he was greeted with flowers by various social

and regional organizations. Representatives of the Noakhali Samity (led

by MD Sohag) and the Shariatpur Samity (including Hadi Khan), along

with Shah Shahid Ali and journalist Matiar Chowdhury (representing

expatriate residents of Nabiganj) and Lutfur Rahman Sayad

(representing expatriate residents of Beanibazar), welcomed Rahima

Rahman with flowers. A luncheon was hosted in honor of the attendees.

An entertaining cultural program was also organized, featuring musical

performances by Tahsin and Fahima.