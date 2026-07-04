Newham residents felicitated Councillor Rahima Rahman on her election for the fifth time.

By Motiar Chowdhury:
London: The Newham Multicultural Society organized a reception in honor of
Councillor Rahima Rahman, recognizing her election as a councillor for a fifth
term and her successful, long-standing tenure as the Council Chair and First
Citizen' of the borough—a role in which she was the first British-Bangladeshi to
serve.
This reception was held on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 1:00 PM (London time)
at a community centre on Greenguard Street in London E6. The event
commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Former Councilor Mujibur
Rahman (Jasim)—husband of Rahima Rahman—delivered the welcome
address at the event, which was jointly moderated by journalists Azizul Ambia
and Shamima Mita. Speeches were delivered by former Newham Council
Councillor Osman Gani, veteran journalist Matiar Chowdhury, journalist
Munjer Ahmed Chowdhury, and community leader Helal KhanFormer Tower
Hamlets Council Speaker Ahbab Hossain, Shah Shahid Ali, Lutfur Rahman
Sayad, Hadi Khan, Abdul Basit, Abdul Mukit, Abdul Basir, and others.
Former Councilor Mujibur Rahman Jashim expressed gratitude on behalf of the
family for the event. Former Councilor Osman Gani and journalist Matiar
Chowdhury delivered speeches highlighting various aspects of Rahima
Rahman lifeSpeakers noted that Rahima Rahman has set a record in
Newham history by being elected for a fifth consecutive term; no one from
this borough had previously achieved a fifth election victory. While the Labour
Party has lost seats across the country—including in Newham—this year,
Rahima Rahman has seen an increase in her vote count. It is a matter of pride.
By successfully serving as the Chair of the Council, Rahima Rahman has
brought distinction to the British-Bangladeshi community within the British
Multicultural Society. While expressing her feelings, Councilor Rahima
Rahman said in a voice filled with emotion, "My parents would have
been happy if they were alive today." She added that her fathers ideals
serve as the inspiration for her journey.
Journalist Azizul Ambia sheds light on Rahima Rahman long political journey,
public service activities, and significant contributions to community
development. At this time, he was greeted with flowers by various social
and regional organizations. Representatives of the Noakhali Samity (led
by MD Sohag) and the Shariatpur Samity (including Hadi Khan), along
with Shah Shahid Ali and journalist Matiar Chowdhury (representing
expatriate residents of Nabiganj) and Lutfur Rahman Sayad
(representing expatriate residents of Beanibazar), welcomed Rahima
Rahman with flowers. A luncheon was hosted in honor of the attendees.
An entertaining cultural program was also organized, featuring musical
performances by Tahsin and Fahima.