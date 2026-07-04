Drinking coffee daily for 14 days may improve health, says expert

For many people, starting the day without a cup of coffee is unthinkable. Beyond providing a quick energy boost and helping with bowel movements, coffee may offer several health benefits.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard and Stanford, recently shared on Instagram how drinking black coffee daily for two weeks can positively affect the body.

He said regular coffee consumption may support liver health by lowering the risk of conditions such as fatty liver, fibrosis and cirrhosis. While not a cure-all, it can help reduce the buildup of harmful scar tissue in the liver.

According to Dr Sethi, coffee also helps improve metabolism. Compounds like chlorogenic acid may enhance insulin sensitivity, while studies suggest black coffee can increase metabolic rate and fat burning. It may also act as a natural appetite suppressant, helping control calorie intake.

Caffeine in coffee can boost alertness, focus and overall mental performance. Though it cannot replace proper sleep, it may help improve concentration when needed.

The drink may also aid digestion. Coffee can stimulate bowel movements and improve gut activity. Research from the Cleveland Clinic shows that nearly 29 percent of coffee drinkers feel the urge to use the bathroom after drinking it, partly due to increased levels of the hormone gastrin.

However, Dr Sethi advised caution for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as coffee may trigger symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhoea or bloating. He recommends one to three cups of black coffee daily but suggests limiting intake if it causes anxiety, heart palpitations, reflux or sleep problems. Adding excess sugar or processed creamers should also be avoided.