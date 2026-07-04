GD filed against Shaon, Mahi over July uprising remarks

A general diary (GD) has been filed against actress Meher Afroz Shaon, Mahiya Mahi and another woman, Shanta Farzana, for their alleged derogatory remarks on the July uprising.

A platform titled Rashtra Sanglap Forum on Friday filed the complaint with the Shahbagh police station, which was later registered as a GD, said the station’s officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman.

Quoting the complaint, he said that the trio allegedly made derogatory comments and spread misinformation about the uprising on Facebook.

Since the complaint was cyber-related, the matter had been forwarded to the Cyber ​​unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for investigation, said the officer.

According to the complaint, Shaon presented the July uprising as a planned or orchestrated event and made derogatory statements about the state and the uprising in several video posts.

Mahi insulted various individuals and organisations participating in the July uprising, comparing them to acting and Shanta insulted the memory of the July uprising martyrs by throwing shoes at the July Monument.

On behalf of the platform, its member secretaries Anam Ayas, chief organiser Muhammad Shah Alam Badsha and organiser Tuhin Farazi filed the complaint.