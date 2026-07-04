City Hall backs ‘Bill of Rights’ for bus drivers

All 21 assembly members in attendance at City Hall unanimously backed a motion to introduce a “Bill of Rights” to protect bus drivers and offer workers more support in heatwave conditions.

On Thursday, Reform UK Assembly Member Keith Prince laid down a motion proposing the measure, which includes a dozen key principles.

It calls for bus drivers to have access to toilets on all bus routes, rest breaks, no forced overtime, the right to report safety concerns without fear of punishment and working air-cooling and heating systems.

Last week London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan promised drivers more support to help them cope with the extreme hot weather.

He told the LDRS that bus drivers who feel their bus is too hot “shouldn’t be driving their buses and they will not be penalised for [not] doing so”.

During London’s heatwave last month, temperatures soared up to 50C in some drivers’ cabs, it was claimed, while many bus drivers worked with faulty air-conditioning and air-cooling systems.

Unite the union has accused one of London’s largest operators, Arriva, of “putting profits before people” and failing to invest in better cooling systems.

It also alleges that Transport for London and Sir Sadiq are not doing enough to protect drivers and continue to put their safety at risk.

Prince said: “We have seen drivers having to drive with their shirts off, drivers that don’t have anywhere to go to the loo. Something needs to be done.”

“While it’s important we are able to get to work and buses run on time, it’s equally important we are not driving these bus drivers to such levels of fatigue that they make human errors.”

TfL’s director of buses Lorna Murphy said in a statement: “Bus drivers play an essential role in keeping the capital moving. Alongside bus operators, we take their safety and welfare seriously and we rightly require operators to meet high standards.

“We are working together on a range of measures to further improve working conditions, health and wellbeing. We are committed to ensuring that all staff have a fair work schedule, with safe vehicles and access to the facilities they need to carry out their roles effectively. We regularly engage with Unite the union on these matters.

“We would like to reassure colleagues again that any reports from drivers are always fully investigated, and our operators should never take action against people raising concerns about welfare.”

A spokesperson for Arriva London said: “All of our London buses are fitted with cab air-cooling systems. Cooling technology has developed significantly over the lifespan of a bus fleet and there’s no straightforward way to retrofit newer technology.

“We’re actively working with vehicle manufacturers to explore what improvements can be made. Driver safety and welfare is a priority for us.”

‘Sweltering heat’

A Bus Driver Bill of Rights petition was submitted in February 2025 by Caroline Russell, leader of the Green Party in the London Assembly.

She said: “In Paris last week, a bus driver was overcome by heat and crashed into a tree.

“That single moment says a lot about what happens when conditions become unbearable. Drivers have been working in sweltering heat [in recent weeks].”

Nearly 2,000 bus drivers across 10 depots in north and east London are being balloted over a potential strike due to “unbearable” heatwave conditions.

This ballot opened on 1 July and will stay open until 29 July.

Unite has warned that any strike action will lead to severe delays and cancellations.