Tens of thousands march in London for annual Pride parade

Tens of thousands of people marched through central London for the annual LGBT+ Pride parade.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, joined the crowd as they proceeded through the capital on Saturday afternoon.

The event’s organisers said that more than 35,000 marchers from about 600 groups made their way from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall via Piccadilly, many carrying rainbow flags.

The activist Julian Hows, 70, who was at the front of the parade, told journalists: “Pride is important because it needs to have an underlying level of protest, and you can see the freedoms that we have can so easily be taken away.

“We also always need to push further because there’s always somewhere where our rights are being taken away.”

Madonna would not be attending the Pride event, organisers have said.

Pride in London posted on social media: “In response to the rumours, we can confirm that Madonna will not be appearing or performing at Pride in London.

“We have two fantastic headliners at Trafalgar Square to conclude a brilliant day of protest and celebration.”

Speaking prior to the event, a Pride spokesperson said: “The urgency is clear: NHS gender-affirming care waiting lists now exceed four years in some regions while a comprehensive trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy remains uncodified into law despite a 2018 government pledge.

“At the same time, the community infrastructure LGBTQ+ people rely on is shrinking – since 2006, 58% of London’s LGBTQ+ venues have closed.

“Together, these gaps in care, protection and safe spaces are unfolding amid continued hostility, with Home Office figures showing that more than 18,000 hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation were reported to police in 2025.”

Britain’s first official Pride march took place in London in July 1972, inspired by the Stonewall uprising in New York three years earlier.

Police raided a popular gay bar called the Stonewall Inn, leading to a week of demonstrations against harassment and discrimination.

Rebecca Paisis, the event’s interim chief executive, said she wanted to oversee “the most inclusive Pride in London event yet”.

She said: “Our movement has always been built on many voices becoming one united front – from the people who marched in 1972 to those joining us for the first time this year. That’s where our power lies.

“As LGBTQ+ people, we’ve never been strangers to adversity, but neither are we strangers to collective action. This year’s campaign is a reminder that while the community often faces challenges in isolation, it is by coming together that we can change history.”

However, in recent years, the London event has been criticised by some LGBTQ+ activists who no longer feel represented by it.

It has faced accusations of “pinkwashing” by allegedly allowing some corporations to profit from their involvement in the event without any real commitment to LGBTQ+ equality. Some activists have also suggested the event is not diverse enough.

Since 2024, a number of LGBTQ+ groups have tried to distance themselves from the London march, due to concerns about sponsors’ connections to the arms trade and the war in Gaza.