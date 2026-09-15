A summer to remember for young people

CHARITIES, schools and community groups that delivered thousands of hours of free holiday activities and healthy meals for young people during the summer holidays, were thanked for their support by Tower Hamlets Council.

Funded through the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme, more than 40 HAF clubs took place across the borough during July and August, giving hundreds of children aged 5 to 16 the opportunity to take part in a wide range of activities and enjoy a healthy meal.

From Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and skateboarding to cookery classes, drama workshops and creative arts, the HAF clubs provided young people with exciting opportunities to stay active and learn new skills.

Organisations involved in delivering the programme were recognised and celebrated at a special event on 9 September.

Cllr Maium Talukdar, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and the Cost of Living, said:

“The HAF programme gives children the chance to learn new skills, make friends and enjoy enriching experiences throughout the school holidays.

“None of this would be possible without the incredible support of our voluntary and community sector partners, whose commitment and energy make such a positive difference to local families.”

“I had the pleasure of visiting several clubs this summer and saw first-hand the enthusiasm of young people and the dedication of staff and volunteers who worked so hard to create memorable experiences.”

One of the organisations delivering a HAF club for the first time this year was The Power Movement, based at Selby Community Centre in Whitechapel.

The charity offered activities including self-defence, rock climbing, boxing, arts and crafts, and jewellery making, and quickly saw demand exceed expectations.

Sultana Begum, co-founder of The Power Movement, said:

“We initially had places for around 30 young people to try out a range of activities including self-defence, rock climbing, boxing, arts and crafts and jewellery making, but word of mouth spread and we had parents and young people asking us to increase the group size so their children and friends could take part.”

“It was such a joyous experience. At the end of the summer club, we had children in tears who didn’t want to leave and said they had such a fabulous experience. I would definitely recommend community groups sign up to the next round of HAF.”

The council is encouraging more schools, charities and community organisations to apply to deliver activities as part of the Christmas HAF programme.

Lutfur Rahman, Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“Every child deserves the chance to have a fun, enriching holiday, regardless of their family’s circumstances.

“HAF helps make that possible by providing free activities, healthy meals and opportunities for young people.”

“We hope even more groups will come forward to help us deliver an exciting Christmas HAF programme.”

Applications are open until Sunday 4 October to deliver the Christmas HAF programme which will run from 19 December 2026 to 3 January 2027.