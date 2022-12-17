UK Nirmul Committee demands extradition of the murderer of intellectuals

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The UK Nirmul Committee has called upon the world’s powerful countries, including the United States and Britain, to cooperate with Bangladesh in recognising the Bangladesh genocide of 1971 and to assist in arresting convicted war criminals. The call was made from a candlelight vigil at Altab Ali Park, Central Shaheed Minar in East London on 14 December, Martyred Intellectuals Day.

The event was held with the support of various political, cultural and social organisations, including Awami League, CPB, JASOD, and Udichi. Those present paid tribute to the martyred intellectuals killed by the Pakistan invasion forces and their local collaborators Razakars and Al Badrs on 14 December 1971. The vigil demanded the immediate handover of Chowdhury Moinuddin, one of the key planners of the murder of the intellectuals.

Smrity Azad, General Secretary of the UK Nirmul Committee, made opening remarks at the vigil held under the chairmanship of Syed Anas Pasha, President of the UK branch of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, conducted by Asst General Secretary Shah Mustafijur Rahman Belal. Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh High Commission, Mr Zahid ul Islam, spoke at the event as a representative of the Bangladesh Government. Former Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, president of the South Asian People’s Alliance Against Fundamentalism and Communism, former Sylhet MP Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Freedom fighter Dewan Gous Sultan, president of the Dhaka University Alumni in the UK, and Central Member of Nirmul Committee Ansar Ahmed Ullah were present as guests.

Others present and spoke were Husna Matin, adviser to the UK Committee, Vice-presidents journalist Matiar Chowdhury, Jamal Khan, Najma Hussain, Organising Secretary of UK Committee Sushanta Das Prashanta, Press Secretary A K M Masum, Publication Secretary Rumana Rakhi, Cultural Secretary Selina Akhtar, Research Secretary Ruksana Parvin Jusna, former President Syed Enamul Islam, UK JASOD Vice President Advocate Mujibul Haque Moni, United Kingdom Awami League Organising Secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Artist Mustafa Kamal Milon, JASOD leader Mahmudur Rahman Shahnoor, Chatro League Leader Sarwar Kabir, Community Organiser Abdul Basir and Cultural Activist Nazrul Islam Okib and prominent Journalist Sarwar E Alam.

The speakers demanded international recognition of the genocide of 1971. They said there is no alternative to ensure justice for the events that happened in the past to prevent genocide and human rights violations. Pointing to the powerful countries of the world, including the United States, the speakers said that before giving advice, one has to practice human rights. Some speakers expressed their disappointment and said that the defeated forces of the liberation war involved in the genocide of 1971 are mobilising today, but the political parties are divided. Compromise with communal forces in the name of political strategy is not acceptable. Our politicians should understand this.

The speakers called on the British government to hand over Chowdhury Moinuddin, one of the planners of the murder of intellectuals who fled to Britain, to Bangladesh immediately. A convicted war criminal walking freely in Britain is unacceptable. They also urged the government to investigate and identify who helped Moinuddin to get asylum in Britain by concealing his crime.