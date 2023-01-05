Ways to keep skin and hair healthy in winter

Enter winter and it’s a dry time for your skincare. While dermatologists advise heavily moisturising your face several times a day whenever you feel the itch, upping your nutrition intake is vital as well to keep the skin and hair healthy from within, India Today reported.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar listed basic yet highly important points that are easy to remember, including a DIY hair oil:

Rujuta advised having seasonal greens, which include ladyfinger, spinach and other leafy vegetables. These foods are rich in nutrients and minerals and are low in sugar and fat during the cold months.

Amla or gooseberry sherbet or chyawanprash can help the immune system. These are good sources of flavonoids and antioxidants, which keep the skin soft. Her recommendation for a DIY hair oil includes massaging the scalp with mustard oil.