Apsana Begum MP: “This Bill will imprison pregnant women and put their health and the life of their unborn child at risk”

Ahead of Report Stage (26th April) of the Illegal Migration Bill, Apsana Begum MP is proposing a range of human rights amendments and protections for pregnant migrants.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said:

“This Bill will imprison pregnant women and put their health and the life of their unborn child at risk.

“Migrant women, who should have finally escaped persecution, will be facing pregnancy and birth alone – without proper medical support facing the fear of potential separation from their baby or worse.

“This despite that pregnant women in prison are almost twice as likely to give birth prematurely and five times more likely to experience a stillbirth.

“The UK should be offering people in need protection, not pursing political point scoring regardless of the consequences.

“We need an end to pregnant women giving birth behind bars, and an approach to migration that prioritises people lives and dignity.