Lightning k i l l s three in Sunamganj

A fisherman while fishing in Sunamganj and two barrack workers while extracting sand from the river were killed by lightning. Today Saturday (June 17) these three people lost their lives in separate Dirai and Biswambhpur upazilas during the morning storm.

The deceased are Abdul Malek, son of deceased Abdul Latif of Daulatpur village of Dirai upazila of the district, Salim Mia (27) son of Farhad Mia of Jinarpur village of Salukabad union of Biswambhpur upazila and Zainal Mia (35) son of Shishu Mia.

It has been reported that Abdul Malek Malek, son of deceased Abdul Latif of Charnarchar Union Daulatpur village of Dirau Upazila, went fishing in Chhayar Howar of Dirai Upazila in the early hours of Saturday (June 17). Abdul Malik died on the spot due to a sudden lightning strike when heavy rain started. Locals rescued him and brought him home.

Meanwhile, two Barki workers of Jinarpur village of Salukabad union of Biswambhpur upazila of the district died due to heavy rain around 10 am. The dead workers are Salim Mia (27) son of Farhad Mia of Jinarpur village and Zainal Mia (35) son of Shishu Mia. One or two laborers went to extract sand in the flowing river of Sadar Upazila in the morning. They died on the spot due to sudden lightning.

There is panic in the area due to lightning deaths. The district administration has advised not to go out in the calamity-filled weather. Along with this, Deputy Commissioner Didare Alam Mohammad Maqsud Chowdhury said to provide cash assistance to the deceased family.