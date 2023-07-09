Security tightened in Sylhet as BNP, Jubo League set to hold counter programmes today

Security has been beefed up in Sylhet city to fend off possible chaos as BNP and Jubo League are set hold counter programmes Sunday afternoon.

BNP’s associate bodies-Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal will hold a ‘Youth Rally’ at Alia Madrasa ground in Chowhatta area of Sylhet city at 3pm today.

At least two kilometers off their rally venue, Jubo League will hold a counter rally at Registry ground at the same time under the name of ‘Youth’s Joyjatra’.

Both sides want to gather a lot of people at their events to show their strength. Both sides took elaborate preparations for the success of the programmes and urged the leaders and workers to be present to make the programme a success.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as the chief guest. Central leaders of BNP and its different associate bodies will also be present at the programme.

On the other hand, Jubo League Central General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan will address their programme as the chief guest.

BNP’s associate bodies held a press conference in the city at 12 pm on Saturday to inform about the latest preparations and overall arrangements for the rally.

Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku urged the youth to make the rally a success to “save the country”.

Sultan Salahuddin said in the final movement, everyone has to unite to restore democracy, he said.

BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Sylhet Divisional Organising Secretary Shakhawat Hossain, former MP Kalim Uddin Ahmed, District BNP President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, Metropolitan BNP President Nasim Hossain, Swechchhasebak Dal Central Committee General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, among others, were present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Jubo League’s district and metropolitan units also held various programmes including preparatory meetings to make ‘Youth Joyjatra’ program successful.

Jubo League held an emergency meeting with newly elected mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Md. Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury on Friday night to make the rally a success, party sources said.