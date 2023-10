The government is set to launch an HPV vaccination campaign in the country from October 15 in order to eliminate deadly cervical cancer.

Schoolgirls of class 5-9 or equivalent and out of school girls of 10-14 years old will get the vaccines initially in Dhaka division.

The authorities asked the students to register their names by today (Oct 11) using an online birth registration number (17 digit) on https://vaxepi.gov.bd/registration website, and download own vaccination card.