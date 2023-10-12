Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, will be celebrated at 1,036 in Moulvibazar district. Of these, 884 are universal and 152 private places of worship.

Moulvibazar Police Superintendent Manjur Rahman gave this information in an exchange meeting with journalists at the Police Superintendent’s office on Wednesday (October 11) afternoon.

The police super said cyber monitoring cell will be formed in two sectors of District Superintendent of Police office. Sadar, Rajnagar, Sreemangal, Kamalganj police stations will come under Sector-1 and Kulaura, Juri and Baralekha will come under Sector-2. Mandaps will have round-the-clock vigilance by police, Ansar, mobile teams, striking force. Besides 999, concerned officers, duty officers will work in the field.

The police official said, ‘Everyone has to be alert from all kinds of rumours. If you inform me about the rumour, immediate action will be taken.’

At that time, Additional Superintendent of Police (Kulaura Circle) Dipankar Ghosh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Ajmal Hossain, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Srimangal Circle) Anisur Rahman and General Secretary of district ‘Puja Udjapan Parishad’ Mahim Dey were also present in the meeting.