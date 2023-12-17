Miscreants set fire bus in Sylhet

Miscreants set fire to a parked bus near Kadamtali Bus Terminal area in Sylhet on Saturday night.

According to locals, some buses were parked along the road near Sylhet Railway Station, to the west of the bus terminal, and one of the buses was set on fire by miscreants around 8 pm.

Later, police with the help of locals brought the fire under control.

Dakshin Surma Police Station officer-in-charge Ferdous Hassan confirmed it.

He said some youths on five to six motorbikes came to the spot and set fire to the bus and left instantly.

Efforts are underway to arrest the arsonists, the OC added.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.