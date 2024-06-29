IND vs SA: Will rain play spoilsport in showdown tie?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa will get underway at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday (June 29).

The two teams are unbeaten thus far in the tournament, with the summit clash to separate one from winning the title. With the cricket world preparing for the summer’s biggest match, fans worldwide would be eager to know about the weather conditions and the pitch report.

Weather condition in Barbados

Given how the second semi-final between India and England unfolded, with rain interruptions making it frustrating for the players and the fans, everyone is asking one question – will it rain during the T20 World Cup final?

Per AccuWeather, there are chances of showers before and during the finale.

Though there is an approx 50% chance of precipitation during the morning from 4 am to 9 am, the number reduces to 30% between 10 am (scheduled toss time) and 1 pm, while increasing to 50% after that.

For the game to be complete, 190 minutes of extra time will be allotted, but in case of excess rain abandoning Saturday’s play, the match will move to the reserve day (on Sunday).

In case the game gets underway on Saturday and later is stopped due to rain, the match will begin from that same point on Sunday instead of starting from scratch.

Besides, for the result to come out on either day, both teams must play for at least ten overs, or else the finale would be called off, with both teams sharing the trophy.

Pitch report

It will be the ninth game taking place at this venue this edition. While the first game here went till the Super Over, none of the following matches were close contests. In the next four games at this venue, teams batting first won three times, with Scotland racing to 90 for no loss against England in a washout tie.

Meanwhile, the last two matches in Barbados suggest a different story, as West Indies and England wrapped up the USA early, completing a successful run chase quickly.

Though South Africa hasn’t played at this venue, India’s lone match against Afghanistan saw them defend 182.

Result Prediction

Two unbeaten teams will have a go at each other for the T20 World Cup title, with the Men in Blue entering this contest as favourites.

Should India beat South Africa, it will be their second T20 title, but if the Proteas emerge victorious, they would be putting their hands on a WC trophy for the first time.