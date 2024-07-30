Man killed as car drags him alive in Sylhet

A man was killed after a speeding private car dragged him alive at Zindabazar in Sylhet city on Tuesday.

Deceased Maruf Ahmed, 35, faced the tragic end when he was heading towards Chouhatta area on a bicycle.

According to witnesses, Maruf fell on the road when the speeding car hit his bicycle from the behind. The vehicle then dragged him up to a half kilometer from the spot, leaving him critically injured.

Locals however, stopped the car and vandalized it, but failed to apprehend it’s driver.

Bloodstained Maruf was rescued by locals and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

Sylhet Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Moin Uddin confirmed the death and said the both vehicles were seized from the spot and the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

The body will be handed over to the family after completion of legal procedures, added the OC.