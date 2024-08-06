France eye men’s football final, Spain face Morocco

Thierry Henry’s France have their sights set on a place in the gold medal match in the Olympic men’s football as they face Egypt in the semifinals on Monday, while Spain take on an impressive Morocco.

France are dreaming of a second men’s football gold — 40 years after their first — on home soil and will be overwhelming favourites against the Egyptians in Lyon.

Henry’s team have not conceded a goal on their way to the semis, having eased through the group stage with three wins from three before edging out two-time Olympic champions Argentina 1-0 on Friday.

That match in Bordeaux was marred by clashes between rival players and staff at full-time, but before that Jean-Philippe Mateta netted the decisive goal early on.

Henry later likened his side to the celebrated French men’s handball team of the 1990s that notably won an Olympic bronze medal and a world title, and were nicknamed “The Nutters”.

Egypt are targeting a first Olympic football medal after surprisingly topping their group ahead of Spain and then eliminating Paraguay in the last eight. Morocco have been outstanding in reaching the semis, topping their group ahead of Argentina and hammering the United States 4-0.

Morocco have quality throughout and are also familiar with Spain — captain Achraf Hakimi and exciting winger Ilias Akhomach were born and brought up there, while Abde Ezzalzouli moved to the country as a child and now plays in La Liga for Betis.