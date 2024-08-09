Police back to duty in Sylhet complying with IGP’s order

In response to the order of Inspector General of Police (IGP) to join work within 24 hours, police spontaneously joined their work in six police stations under Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) on Thursday.

People gathered at the police stations with their complaints in the morning, said deputy commissioner of SMP BM Ahsraf Ullah Taher.

However, the court activities under SMP are going on.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life, political leaders, activists and students were seen providing necessary assistance to the policemen so that they can work smoothly.

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam ordered all police memebrs, who fled their respective workplaces amid unrest and attacks, to join duty within 24 hours on Wednesday.