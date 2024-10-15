Sylhet achieves highest HSC pass rate of 85.38%, up almost 14 points from last year

Sylhet Education Board has achieved a 85.38 percent pass rate in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, the highest in its history.

This marks a significant improvement of 13.77 percentage points from last year’s 71.62 percent.

A record number of students secured GPA-5 this year, with 6,698 achieving the top grade, a sharp rise from just 1,699 in the previous year.

Md Zakir Ahmed, chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sylhet, announced the results at a press briefing held at 11:00 am. The board’s exam controller, Arun Chandra Paul, provided the detailed breakdown.

This year, a total of 83,156 students took the exams, with 71,012 successfully passing. Among them, 42,661 girls passed out of 49,354, posting an impressive 86.44 percent pass rate, while 29,351 boys passed out of 33,811, registering a pass rate of 83.85 percent.

Of the GPA-5 achievers, 3,829 were girls, and 2,869 were boys.