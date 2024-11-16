BGB seizes huge Indian smuggled goods in Habiganj

The paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive has seized different Indian smuggled goods worth about Taka three crore at Saheb Bari Bus Stand area under Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district.

“A special patrol team of BGB-55 Battalion seized a mini covered van containing smuggled Indian goods at Saheb Bari Bus Stand on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway under Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district yesterday afternoon,” Habiganj BGB-55 Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Imdadul Bari said this afternoon.

After searching the covered van, BGB recovered 7,960 pieces of Nivea Soft Cream, 5,738 pieces of Nivea Body Lotion, 9,000 pieces of Skin Sun Cream, 3,840 pieces of My Fair 20 Cream, 728 pieces of Klop-G 30 Cream, 3,960 Piece Johnson Baby Lotion, 65 Pieces Banarasi Sarees, 581 Pieces Sarees of different brands and 2,922 meters of velvet fabrics.

The estimated cost of the seized goods is about Taka three crore. The seized goods were handed over to the Habiganj District Customs Office, the BGB officer added.