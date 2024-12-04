Dr. Hasan Shaheed led the world’s smallest multirotor solar drone invention

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

The success of the British-Bangladeshis in the diaspora has been joined this time by another good news of innovation.

One of the inventors of the world’s smallest multirotor solar drone is a British Bangladeshi Dr. Hassan Shaheed.

He is one of the most famous Queen Mary University of London, a popular British Bangladeshi robotics scientist, Associate Professor Dr. Hasan Shaheed

Led by Queen Mary University of London scientists have developed the world’s smallest multirotor solar drone.



On Tuesday (November 3) evening, London Bangla Press Club organized a special event titled “An Inspiring Evening with Robotic Scientist Dr. Hasan Shaheed” in a hall of Queen Mary University’s People Palace.

Before the start of the program, he told BanglaMirror News about this discovery – this is the smallest multirotor solar drone in the world so far. In the future, other researchers may invent smaller multirotor solar drones.

Prof. Dr. Hasan Shaheed also said that the dimensions of the drone are only 0.15 m × 0.15 m and the weight is 0.071 kg.

This ‘Development of Solar Powered Multirotor Micro Aerial Vehicles’ explains how the Micro SolarCooper, a rechargeable radio controlled aircraft with an average flight time of 3.5 minutes.

It recharges in about 68 minutes under standard test conditions (1000 W/m2 and 25oC).

and can hibernate for 38 days without sunlight.

Because the system can recharge independently, it does not need to be tethered to a home base, allowing it to be out in the field during a mission, potentially making it more autonomous.

As a micro aerial vehicle (MAV), it offers many advantages over larger systems, including the ability to fly at low altitudes and low cost.

It generates power using a solar panel and has more autonomy and is more agile than a fixed-wing setup for certain low-level flying applications.

The Micro SolarCopter is equipped with a first-person view (FPV) camera, which makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including continuous monitoring of environmental conditions and video inspection of an object or area of ​​interest.

There is even the possibility of exploring other planets, such as Mars, where charging stations are unavailable.

The small size makes the system suitable for configuration in a swarm, an effective multi-MAV system, to cover a wide area of ​​interest in flight and perform different tasks in parallel.

It should be mentioned that the dreamer boy Hasan Shaheed was born in Hanua village of Bakerganj, Barisal, Bangladesh.

He is now an enlightened man robotics scientist in the world and is currently an associate professor at the famous Queen Mary University of London.

World’s smallest multirotor solar drone has been invented under his supervision. He is the pride of British Bangladeshis, the pride of the Bengali nation and an enlightened man.