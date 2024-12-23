Fruits to avoid before bed

Do you find yourself waking up in the middle of the night with acid reflux? Do you attribute it to the fries or the steak you had earlier, only to reconsider? Maybe it’s not the usual suspects causing your discomfort.

Think back: did you indulge in watermelon or citrus fruits after dinner, thinking you were treating yourself? It might be time to reassess. Every fruit boasts its own array of benefits, yet consuming them late at night, when your body’s winding down, can hinder digestion and disrupt your sleep cycle by spiking blood sugar levels. Below, we outline some fruits that you should avoid before bed to promote better sleep and reduce the risk of acid reflux.

Bananas:

Bananas are hailed as the ideal pre- and post-workout snack, packed with carbs and potassium for quick energy and endurance. However, indulging in them at night could rev up your metabolism, raising body temperature and potentially leading to sleep disturbances or even insomnia.

Watermelon:

Watermelon, the quintessential summer fruit, is a hydrating delight, comprising a staggering 92% water content. Yet, enjoying it before bed might fill your bladder, prompting multiple trips to the bathroom and disrupting your sleep. Moreover, its natural sugars can cause a blood sugar spike.

Citrus Fruits:

Savoring grapes or an orange after dinner may satisfy your sweet tooth, but it could wreak havoc on your sleep quality. Citrus fruits can trigger acidity and heartburn, leaving you uncomfortable and restless.

Guava:

High in fiber, guava consumed at night may lead to gas and discomfort. With metabolism slowing down, guavas take longer to digest, potentially causing stomach cramps.

Fruits are best enjoyed in the morning, post-workout, or at lunchtime. However, if you’re keen on incorporating them into your evening routine, opt for low-sugar varieties that are easier on digestion.