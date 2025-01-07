Here’s what happens to the body if you have ghee water on an empty stomach daily

Masterchef India semifinalist Kriti Dhiman, who consumes ghee water — a teaspoon of ghee in a cup of warm water — on an empty stomach every morning, claims to have noticed the following changes:

*My skin has been better than ever. It’s clearer, brighter, and feels hydrated. Ghee is enriched with essential fatty acids and antioxidants. So, it helps in the overall well-being of your skin

*I feel a slight change in the quality of my hair. My scalp feels conditioned; maybe it will be more effective if I keep consuming it longer.

*It’s a natural laxative, so it helps your gut by regulating bowel movements.

*Consuming ghee has not caused me any weight gain or weight loss.

*Consuming this food on an empty stomach also helped to reduce the sugar spike we get from having breakfast.

We turned to nutrition experts to determine if it worked.

Jinal Patel, dietitian, Zynova Shalby Hospital Mumbai, said drinking ghee can help improve stomach-related issues like gas, indigestion, bloating, or constipation. “Ghee water is quite popular among those aiming to lose weight. Ghee is also important for increasing skin collagen and boosting immunity and energy. Though ghee is beneficial, have it in moderation,” said Patel.

However, Dr Birali Swetha, chief dietician, Gleneagles Aware Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad said that while consuming ghee with warm water on an empty stomach is a popular Ayurvedic practice, “there is limited scientific evidence to support its claimed benefits”.