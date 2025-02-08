Lowest temperature recorded 8.9°C in Sreemangal

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) recorded the country’s lowest minimum temperature at 8.9 degree Celsius on Saturday in Sylhet’s Sreemangal, as a mild cold wave continued to affect parts of the country.

“A mild cold wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Moulvibazar, and Chuadanga districts and it may persist,” the Met office said in its regular bulletin in the morning.

The weather is expected to remain dry with a partly cloudy sky in some areas.

Light to moderate fog is likely to occur over the country during late night and early morning hours.