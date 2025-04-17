Grave vandalism ‘as bad as it gets’, meeting told

Damage to 61 graves in the Muslim section of a cemetery is “as bad as it can get”, a public meeting has been told.

Hertfordshire Police is treating the vandalism at Carpenders Park Lawn Cemetery, reported on Sunday, as an Islamophobic hate crime.

No witnesses had come forward but forensic samples were being analysed, the force said at the meeting in Bushey on Wednesday.

Funeral planner Hussain Sadiq, who was in attendance, said: “One of the worst parts of this tragedy is the majority of the damage has been to graves of babies and children.”

Police have increased their presence in the Three Rivers district and at other nearby burial grounds, including in Watford and St Albans.

The force initially thought 85 plaques and graves had been vandalised but revised that figure at the meeting, which was hosted by a local Islamic group and attended by police, faith leaders and the families of those affected.

Mr Sadiq, whose business helped to bury people at the cemetery, said he was alerted to the “distressing discovery” by a bereaved family.

“It’s a very, very shocking incident and it affects a huge part of the community,” he said.

“Anything that can be vandalised, has been.

“The name plaques have been ripped out, have been broken. I’ve personally seen top soil from various graves been moved.”

Officers have been working to identify families affected by the damage and expect to wait a week before the forensic results are returned.

The cemetery is in the Three Rivers district of Hertfordshire, but owned by Brent Council in north London.

Paul Belsman, chairman of the Bushey United Synagogue, went to Wednesday’s meeting in a show of solidarity to the Muslim community.

He claimed Jewish people in the area had been the target of similar attacks and understood the “unease and concerns” they brought.

“We feel that impact because we sympathise, and more importantly empathise, with the feelings the community have,” said Mr Belsman, who received a round of applause at the meeting.

“The desecration of graves is as bad as it can get.”

Muhammed Butt, Labour leader of Brent Council, said the damaged plaques would be reinstated “as quickly as possible”.

Police have also been liaising with the Muslim community as their inquiries continue.

Ch Supt Jon Simpson added: “We would like to reassure those affected, and the wider Muslim community, that we are continuing to treat this crime extremely seriously.”