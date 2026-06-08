Tigers eye slice of history against Aussies

Bangladesh will look to make history when they open a three-match One Day International series against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday, with the hosts carrying genuine belief that this could be the moment they finally get the better of one of the game’s great powers.

The two sides last met in a bilateral ODI series back in 2011, when Australia swept to a 3-0 victory. Fifteen years on, the landscape looks considerably different.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Bangladesh head into the contest on the back of three consecutive home series victories against the West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand, while Australia arrive having suffered a series defeat to Pakistan and without several of their most influential players.

World Cup-winning pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were never part of the touring squad, and the visitors have since been further weakened by the absence of captain Mitchell Marsh, sidelined with an ankle injury, and Travis Head, who has been granted personal leave.

Josh Inglis continues in the interim captaincy role.

Miraz made no attempt to conceal his excitement at the opportunity in front of his side.

“We will do our best to play good cricket. I am very confident because everyone is in good form at the moment — the batters and bowlers are all in very good touch after the Dhaka Premier League,” he told reporters on Monday. “This is a huge opportunity for us, especially since we are playing Australia after so many years. As it is on our home ground, it will be a great achievement if we can make the most of that advantage.”

Despite Australia’s significant absentees, Miraz was careful not to underestimate the tourists.

He revealed Bangladesh only learned on Sunday that Marsh and Head would not feature, and said that his side were approaching the series with full respect for the opposition.

“We are treating them as a very good side with a strong squad,” he stated. “We will try to perform at our highest level without overthinking about them. Our plan is simple — play good cricket and win matches.”

One of the key variables heading into the series is the nature of the Mirpur surface.

Recent home series have seen grass left on the pitch, bringing pace and seam into play alongside spin.

Inglis said that Australia had done their homework on local conditions.

“The New Zealand series here showed a bit more grass on the wicket — it was more seam-friendly than spin-heavy. We will take that into account, but we are ready for anything,” he noted.

Inglis also acknowledged that Bangladesh, despite their modest record against Australia, would pose a stern test.

“It is always challenging when we play Bangladesh. They are a very well-rounded side and in their home conditions. But we have an immense belief — it is going to be a really good series,” he concluded.