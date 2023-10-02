5 drinks to increase slow metabolism

It’s common knowledge that a slow metabolism can make losing weight more difficult. Not everybody has a rapid metabolism. Your metabolism needs to be increased if weight loss is your objective. IANSlife outlines all the beverages that will speed up metabolism.

Green tea

There is a reason why drinking green tea can help you lose weight. It contains catechins, an antioxidant with a reputation for enhancing metabolism. To benefit from green tea’s health advantages, sip on a cup or two of it each day.

Fennel tea

Fennel seeds, also known as saunf, are excellent for digestion and boosting metabolism. Because it not only gives your tongue the necessary mint flavour but also helps with digestion, it is frequently served as a mouth refresher.

To make fennel tea, boil two cups of water and pour it into a pan, add 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds, bring it to boil, add some lemon juice and honey to enhance the taste.

Carom seeds detox water

Carom or ajwain seeds are excellent for digestion. These have been utilised for their therapeutic properties for years. Ajwain aids with hunger control, betters digestion, and promotes weight loss. Take two cups of water and overnight soak one teaspoon of ajwain in it to create ajwain detox water. The mixture should be boiled, strained, and served warm. To improve the flavour, you can also add lemon.

Ginger lemon drink

The ginger lemon drink is excellent for gastrointestinal tract issues in addition to weight loss. It aids in the prevention of bloating and cramps. Lemon is a wonderful detox drink and helps the intestines because it contains pectin and vitamin C.

To make the ginger lemon drink, take one glass of water in a mixer, add some ice, 1-inch ginger and mint leaves. Blend nicely, add one tablespoon of lemon juice and honey to enhance the taste.

Apple Cider vinegar

Before eating, combine one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water. By doing this, you might raise your metabolism and decrease your appetite, which will keep you from reaching for harmful foods.