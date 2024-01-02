Shimla returns to acting with ‘Abeg’

The “Madam Fuli”-famed actor Shamsun Nahar Shimla will be seen a new film titled “Abeg” after a long-hiatus. The National Award-winning artiste will play opposite Anik Rahman Ovi in the Rashed Biplab-directed film.

According to sources, the shooting of the project will begin at a location in the capital on 9 January.

About the film, Shimla said, “The talks with the director about the project have been finalised. I asked the director to make minor changes in the manuscript. If everything goes well, I will stand before camera for the shooting of the film on 9 January.”

“The story of “Abeg” is sad-romantic. After a long hiatus, I’m going to acting in a sad-romance film. The director said that the film will be released between the two Eids”, Shimla added.

Actor Shimla came into the limelight with her debut film ‘Madam Fuli’ in 1999. The actress had also won the National Film Award for her role in the movie.