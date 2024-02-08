Shahid calls for intense research increase food production

Urging agriculture scientists and researcher to carry out intense research for increasing crops production, Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdus Shahid today said there is no scope of increasing production without research.

“There is no need to bow down to anyone if we can produce our necessary food more,” he said while addressing the annual research evaluation workshop of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) at its auditorium at Gazipur.

“We must become self-depended in food production as it will be difficult to import food in the backdrop of increasing global crisis triggered by war, political conflict, sanctions and price hike,” he said.

He said Bangladesh has achieved unprecedented success in producing food and food safety for the agriculture-friendly policy of the present government in the last 15 years.

The minister said process is going on to destroy the market syndicates and all relevant ministries are working together to this end.

Agriculture secretary Wahida Akther addressed the workshop as special guest with BRRI DG Shahjahan Kabir in the chair.

Agriculture Research Council executive chairman Sheikh Md Bakhtiar, BADC chairman Abdullah Sazzad, Department of Agriculture Extension DG Badal Chandra Biswas and International Rice Research Institute Bangladesh representative Homnath Bhandari, among others, addressed the function.