Sylhet lacks railway divisional office for 3 decades

Sylhet Division was separated from the Chattogram Division three decades ago, yet Bangladesh Railway has never established a divisional office in Sylhet disrupting desired services.

After the separation offices of various government ministries and departments have been set up in Sylhet only except for the railway.

Amid such conditions, the railway services in Sylhet are being completely controlled by the Chattogram office and commuters are being deprived of getting desired services. Normal railway operations are also disrupted.

At present, inter-city trains Kalni Express, Jayantika Express, Parabat Express and Upaban Express are providing regular passenger services on the Sylhet-Dhaka-Sylhet route. Also, a mail train called Surma Mail is plying.

Inter-city trains Paharika Express and Udayan Express are running regularly on the Sylhet-Chattogram-Sylhet route. Apart from this, there were regular train services on the Sylhet-Chhatak route, but they remained stopped for the last two years due to damage to the railway line during the 2022 flood.

Railway authorities have different establishments, railway facilities and land in many areas of the Sylhet division. Station managers, engineers, and other staff live at varying stations along with the Sylhet railway station.

In 1995, the government established the Sylhet Division with Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts separated from the Chattogram Division. After that, all the ministries and departments, including the law enforcement forces of the government, have set up their divisional offices in Sylhet.

At present, if there is any problem with the railway anywhere in the Sylhet region, the concerned manager has to inform the Chattogram railway by letter to resolve it. Even if a minor mechanical glitch occurs, the Chattogram office has to be approached to solve the matter.

A railway official, unwilling to be named, said that if a railway divisional office is established in Sylhet, there will be enough coaches and engines in Sylhet. Then the departmental officer can increase the number of coaches anytime considering the demand of passengers.

“Again, even if an engine fails suddenly, it will not affect because then there will be enough engine in reserve. Departmental Managers, Deputy Managers, Engineers and more important officers will be posted in the departmental offices.”

Farooq Mahmud Chowdhury, Sylhet Divisional Coordinator of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan), a civil society platform for good governance, expressed deep concern over the matter.

“It is undoubtedly a matter of great shame that the divisional office of railways has not been established even after the establishment of Sylhet Division. This is an example of how insignificant the Sylhet region is to the railways.”

“It is foolish to expect adequate service here if there is no departmental office. Because then only a few officials will work according to the routine. Others will do whatever they want. In order to provide adequate services to the railways, it is necessary to establish offices at all levels. Adequate manpower is also essential. It has become necessary to set up a divisional office, especially in Sylhet.”, he said.

SylhetRailway Station Manager Nurul Islam said, “We are working under the Chattogram railway. Through this, normal railway services are being provided of the public. The issue of setting up divisional offices is only a matter of the Railways Ministry. Higher authorities can speak about the matter.”

Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat Ali said that Bangladesh Railway is mainly divided into two regions centred on Chattogram and Rajshahi and is continuing its operations.

“There is no divisional office of railways in Sylhet and Mymensingh division. But it is true that times have changed. Railway capacity is also increasing day by day.”

“For railways to keep up with the times, it is necessary to set up departmental level offices. This matter will be presented to the higher authorities,” he added.