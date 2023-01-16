Hero Alom files writ petitions to get back candidacy for by-polls

Ashraful Hossain Alom alias Hero Alom has filed two writ petitions with the High Court seeking its directive to allow him as an independent candidate for the upcoming by-elections to Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies.

In his petitions, Hero Alom prayed on Monday to the HC to direct the EC to accept his nomination papers and allow him to contest the elections to be held on February 1.

Earlier, the Election Commission cancelled his nominations for the by-polls to Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies.