Women’s obsession with saree in Autumn

There is a saying, “Bangladeshi women are incomplete without Saree.” So there has been a tradition for women’s clothing in wearing ‘Saree’ both as formal and informal wear. This is actually a popular dress in the subcontinent including Bangladesh and never lost its attraction even in the modern fashion era. Moreover fashions and new design clothing fails to take its place though ‘Saree’ is the oldest clothing dress. The fashion cycle or new trends of western fashion gets stop when a Bengali woman thinks for a party dress. In Bangladesh ‘Saree’ is the biggest selling clothing in all the festival.

Autumn attire for Bengali women reflects a mix of tradition, elegance, and comfort, particularly as the weather begins to cool down. During this time, Bengali women often embrace seasonal colors and fabrics that align with both the festive mood and the changing climate. In fact the weather gives you the pleasing experience. It’s a season with bright blue sky with white harmless clouds passing through with nice gentle breeze.

Every woman loves to wear saree in all season. However in Autumn, saree keeps special appeal and color should be Blue. Blue color is perfect for the season for all the ages. But saree for the young ladies make them different and beautiful. White could be another colour to create sensation. Indeed whatever the colour is, in autumn, without saree, women can’t be fulfilled.

The fashion houses however go abuzz to celebrate autumn in unique style. All of the fashion houses of the country bring up different kind of saree and other cloths to make your autumn radiant. They specially emphasize on saree, knowing that women will be obsessed with saree in this season because Saree is the part of our autumn culture. They also emphasize on colour and there is special emphasize on blue and white as it is widely believed that in autumn the women mostly choose this colour. But apart from those two colours, they bring up cloths and saree with other colours too to give the customers a variation.