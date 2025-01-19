Mumbai Police arrest Saif Ali Khan’s attacker

In a swift and efficient operation, the Mumbai Police have arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, for the shocking attack on Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan.

The incident took place on Thursday, January 16, at Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The arrest was made possible through a combination of advanced technology, including facial recognition and CCTV analysis.

According to police sources, the attack occurred during an alleged burglary attempt at the actor’s home. Shehzad, armed with a knife, entered the residence but was confronted by security personnel, resulting in a violent altercation, reports AP.

Although Khan was unharmed, the incident left the local community in shock and raised concerns over safety.

Mumbai Police quickly deployed a team of investigators to track down the suspect. Using face recognition technology, a key tool in modern-day criminal investigations, the police initiated a thorough search through CCTV footage from locations across the city.

The breakthrough came when investigators reviewed footage from Bandra railway station dated January 9, which captured Shehzad disembarking from a motorcycle.

The authorities meticulously noted the registration number of the motorcycle and cross-referenced it with available records.

This led them directly to Shehzad, who had reportedly entered Mumbai from another part of the city a few days prior to the attack. Once identified, the police arrested him without further incident.

The use of cutting-edge technology such as facial recognition and license plate tracking has been increasingly employed by law enforcement agencies in India to tackle serious crimes. It highlights a growing reliance on digital tools for crime detection and prevention.

Further investigations revealed that Shehzad had been involved in several other criminal activities in the region, although his motives for targeting Khan remain unclear. Shehzad is currently under police custody and will face charges of attempted murder, assault, and burglary.

Saif Ali Khan, known for his roles in hit films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Dil Chahta Hai, has expressed relief that the situation was resolved quickly and that no major harm came to him or his family.

His spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy concerns.

The arrest is seen as a major victory for the Mumbai Police, who have faced growing pressure to improve security and tackle rising criminal activity in the city. Authorities have also assured the public that they will continue to adopt technological advancements to ensure public safety.

As the investigation continues, police are working to uncover more details about Shehzad’s background and any potential accomplices.

They have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help maintain safety across the metropolis.

This high-profile case serves as a reminder of the effectiveness of technology in modern policing and its role in protecting public figures and ensuring justice.